Anti-Ship Missile Development at Saab Technology Centre in Tampere

The next-generation RBS-15 anti-ship missile, fitted with a new active radar seeker, is being developed for ground-, ship- and air-launched operations; the Swedish Gripen fighter can carry up to four such missiles. (Saab photo)

Saab newly established development centre Saab Technology Center (STC) in Tampere, Finland, is used for development of the Swedish Armed Forces next generation RBS15 anti-ship missile system.



In 2017 the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, placed an order for the development of the Swedish Armed Forces next generation anti-ship missile system. Since the beginning of the development program, Saab has used its newly inaugurated development centre, STC, in Tampere, Finland, for development of vital parts to the new missile system.



The development in Tampere is currently focused on microwave technology and development of the missile’s new active radar target seeker.



“For us it is very satisfying to use the centre as part of the development of the Swedish Armed Forces next generation RBS15 anti-ship missile system. The knowledge and experience among the people at STC is unique and we are confident that the work being done at the centre will benefit the future of our RBS15 missile system”, says Anders Gardberg, Managing Director at Saab’s country unit Finland.



In March 2017 Saab announced an order from FMV for development and production of the next generation anti-ship missile system. The missile system will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces and for integration on both the new Gripen E fighters and the Visby class corvettes.



The inauguration of Saab’s new development centre Saab Technology Centre, STC, in Tampere, Finland was announced in the beginning of 2018. The Saab Technology Centre concept is able to expand into other fields of activity and locations. Saab and its subsidiary Combitech Oy currently employ close to 100 employees in Finland, with offices in Helsinki, Espoo, Jyväskylä, Tampere and Säkylä.





