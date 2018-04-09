Otokar to Exhibit Its Land Systems Capabilities at LAAD 2018

Otokar, Turkey's largest private capital defense industry company will participate in LAAD Defence & Security 2018 exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil on April 10-12, 2018. In the 12th edition of the leading Latin American defense and security exhibition, Otokar will promote its land systems capabilities in booth B40.



Otokar, with exports to more than 30 countries in five continents, will participate in the 12th edition of LAAD Defense & Security 2018 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. During the exhibition, which hosts over 100 national and international brands, Otokar will promote its own design and production armored vehicles and turret systems.



During the four-day long event at the Transamerica Expo Center, visitors and prospective clients will be provided with information about Otokar’s range of vehicles with superior mobility including 4x4 to 8x8 tactical wheeled as well as tracked vehicles with different versions and configurations and Otokar designed turret systems.



Stating that over 30,000 military vehicles by Otokar are included in the inventories of more than 50 users across the world, Serdar Görgüç, General Manager of Otokar, said, “Otokar continues to invest in research, development and new technologies to provide fast and optimal response to the expectations and demands from the defense industry. Otokar has been allocating 4% of its revenues to research and development for the last decade.



The Otokar R&D center is equipped with simulators, testing equipment and the latest information systems to create and evaluate information. Otokar continues to increase its armored vehicle deliveries in line with user expectations. The success of Otokar’s armored vehicles has always been a reference for new orders. Otokar has also started to stand out in global scale not just for its products with fully-owned intellectual property rights, but also with its know-how, engineering, R&D and technology transfer capabilities.”



Serdar Görgüç underlined that Otokar as a registered NATO and United Nations supplier is ready to manufacture the best vehicles with modern equipment in line with the needs in Latin America, “We have been able to gain significant experience about responding to the needs and expectations of this region through the military vehicles currently serving here. In addition to promoting our broad product range during the exhibition, we will also look for the new opportunities including technology transfer.”



-- Otokar Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Otokar stands apart with its expertise in the design, development and system integration of all kinds of vehicles and platforms in the field of land vehicles for the defense industry. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of tactical armored vehicles including 4x4 URAL, COBRA, COBRA II, KAYA II, ISV, ARMA 6x6 and ARMA 8x8. Otokar products are recognized for their survivability, superior tactical and technical features and high ballistic and mine protection. The vehicles serve various types of missions including border patrol, fighting vehicle, command post, reconnaissance and similar.



-- Otokar Tracked Armored Vehicles

Otokar’s TULPAR tracked armored vehicle family is designed as a multi-purpose vehicle platform with its significant ballistic and mine protection and superior firepower to support new generation main battle tanks in battlefield and also for providing fire support for infantry. TULPAR’s high power to weight ratio, all-terrain high-performance suspension and automatic track tensioning system offer superior mobility in diverse terrain and climatic conditions. Otokar is also the prime contractor of ALTAY main battle tank development project of Turkey.



-- Otokar Turret Systems

With the expansion of its vehicle family, Otokar turned its focus on turret and weapon station development. With almost 30 years of knowledge and expertise in turret systems design and integration, Otokar developed MIZRAK, BOZOK, BASOK, UCOK and KESKIN remote controlled turrets ranging from 7.62 mm to 30 mm. With its high-performance, high-tech turret systems, Otokar aims to strengthen its platforms and gain competitive advantage in the world.





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Today, Otokar, a Koç Group company, is the largest privately-owned defense industry company in Turkey and the leading supplier of land defense systems for Turkish Armed Forces.



Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defense industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armored vehicles and tracked armored vehicles as well as turret systems. Otokar is also the prime contractor of ALTAY, the main battle tank development project of Turkey.



