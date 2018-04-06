Boeing to Showcase Market-Proven Solutions, Future Trends in Aviation at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace Berlin 2018 Exhibition

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 6, 2018)

BERLIN, Germany --– Boeing will showcase market-proven solutions and future trends in aviation at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace (ILA) Berlin 2018 exhibition. A series of Boeing aircraft will be on static display and additional capabilities will be featured in Hall 2 at the exhibition on April 25-29, 2018.



“ILA Berlin is an important venue for Boeing to discuss new trends in aviation and to showcase how we are shaping the future of aviation together with our industry partners in Germany,” said Dr. Michael Haidinger, president, Boeing Germany. “Cutting edge technology and digital solutions that enhance the efficiency of our products and streamline operations for our customers will be in the spotlight of Boeing’s ILA presence.”



Boeing will also highlight market-proven capabilities and services expertise. Germany has a requirement for a new heavy lift helicopter, and with the H-47 Chinook, Boeing can provide a modern, proven, reliable platform at a very competitive cost. Boeing will feature the H-47 Chinook during ILA Berlin and provide information on the company’s unique expertise in performance-based logistics, ensuring the aircraft is ready to fly when needed.



The U.S. Department of Defense is scheduled to display several Boeing platforms, including the H-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopter, the V-22 multirole tiltrotor, the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and the F-15 fighter.



The exhibit will also include Boeing’s new commercial airplane programs and technology “made in Germany” by the company’s established network of suppliers. A special focus will be on the 777X, as the first test airplane is currently going through production.



The Boeing Digital Aviation & Analytics Lab Frankfurt, established last year, and Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen will provide a glance into the future, highlighting the benefits of digital solutions for aviation. Boeing Research & Technology will inform about current trends and new developments in aerospace technology.



Boeing will provide an update with more detail on its ILA Berlin presence and activities as we move closer to the show.



Boeing has been a strong contributor to the German economy for many decades. Today Boeing directly employs approximately 600 people at 11 locations throughout Germany and sustains thousands of additional jobs through its supply chain and other activities. In 2016, Boeing and its supply chain partners spent almost $1.3 billion with the company’s established network of nearly 100 suppliers located across Germany. Boeing works together with many German-owned suppliers worldwide.



Germany is a key market for Boeing to invest in research and technology partnerships. Boeing has established two research sites in Germany and invests in a growing portfolio of research and technology projects with German industry, universities and research organizations.





Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems and service provider of aftermarket support. Boeing employs approximately 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries and supports customers in more than 150 countries worldwide.



