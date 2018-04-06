Indra and ENAER Reach an Agreement to Tap Business Opportunities in the Latin American Aircraft Maintenance Market

(Source: Indra; issued April 6, 2018)

SANTIAGO DE CHILE --- Chile's state-owned aeronautical manufacturing company, Empresa Nacional de Aeronáutica de Chile (ENAER), and the technology and consultancy company Indra have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join forces to strengthen their position in the Latin American aircraft logistics and maintenance market. The agreement was signed at FIDAE, Latin America's largest international aviation and space industry trade fair, which is currently under way in Chile.



The agreement strengthens the position of both companies in a key business area with strong growth potential. The maintenance and continual improvement of an aircraft's capabilities is a critical task, given that the aircraft's operability and efficiency directly depend on it. In the case of military aircraft, it also determines the availability of the resources necessary for the success of a mission.



Maintaining the very latest platforms and their systems requires the highly specialized technological knowledge and experience that only a few companies in the world possess. Providing this service to airlines that operate on a global level and supporting deployments made by air forces at the world's remotest locations are activities that require meticulous planning, precautionary measures and excellent responsiveness.



The agreement reached by Indra and ENAER is in line with the intention of both companies to guarantee the best possible service for their customers. To achieve this they will jointly explore collaboration options in the field of solutions and services for air platform life cycle management, including diagnostic and testing systems, maintenance and integrated support (ILS) and logistic management solutions.



Indra is a global benchmark in the defense industry, with more than 35 years of experience in the areas of maintenance and logistics. The technology company employs a team of 600 professionals who work exclusively on supporting the entire life cycle of its customers' systems and aircraft. The company is at the forefront of the introduction of new technologies like big data, data analytics and artificial intelligence into the provision of these services. It is taking logistics to new heights and ensuring that its customers maximize the efficiency, security and profitability of their assets.



ENAER, for its part, is the leader in aeronautical manufacturing and maintenance and offers a wide range of solutions for commercial and military aviation. The company works with leading aircraft manufacturers in both Latin America and the rest of the world.



The two companies' collaboration will strengthen their leadership in the Latin American market and will allow them to offer additional competitive advantages to their customers.



For both companies, the use of latest-generation technology to guarantee the perfect working order of an aircraft and the availability at all times of the components necessary for its maintenance is a key factor of the service they provide.



Accordingly, they are increasingly applying techniques based on smart data usage and analysis and the use of communications. This makes it possible to predict, with a high degree of accuracy, which elements of the aircraft will need to be replaced before they fail, identify the commonest incidents and even equip the aircraft with the capacity to automatically communicate incidents as they happen.



The platform is capable of reporting any anomaly without human intervention, identifying the element in question and taking steps to optimize its repair. All these factors ensure the maximum availability of the aircraft, resulting in greater efficiency and higher revenues for the operator.



Indra is introducing all the techniques of industry 4.0 into the civilian and military aeronautical sector. To achieve this goal, it has more than 3,000 experts in digital transformation working in all sectors of the economy with deep knowledge of the latest technologies and their possibilities.





