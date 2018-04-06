Synthetic Typhoon Training Expanded at RAF Lossiemouth

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued April 6, 2018)

The expansion of BAE Systems’ Typhoon Training Facility at RAF Lossiemouth was completed recently. The upgrade to the Typhoon flight simulation training system now allows RAF Lossiemouth squadrons to train in a formation of four aircraft, known as a ‘4 ship’, a formation that is essential on operations.



The expansion of the Typhoon Training Facility (TTF) saw the installation of 2 additional Emulated Deployable Cockpit Trainers (EDCT), or flight simulators. Previously, with just two flight simulators, RAF Lossiemouth based squadrons had to travel to RAF Coningsby to do ‘4 ship’ exercises in the simulators there, or ‘live fly’ which used valuable resources such as aircraft, fuel and support assets.



Furthermore, the training would also be subject to aircraft equipment serviceability, the weather conditions and available training airspace. With a ‘4 ship’ capability now at RAF Lossiemouth the Moray based squadrons can now plan to execute a high quality training mission, involving all of the requisite assets and systems, with a greater deal of confidence - saving on time and assets.



Air Commodore Ian Duguid, Typhoon Force Commander said: “The two additional EDCTs at the Typhoon Training Facility (North) provide RAF Lossiemouth with an organic ‘4 ship’ training capability which will enable pilots to undertake the most demanding mission scenarios. Flying challenging missions in the simulator provides an excellent learning environment for our pilots to hone their skills. Having recently flown in a ‘4 ship’ mission at TTF(N), I can say first-hand how important it is that this capability has been delivered. My thanks go to the Whole Force team that worked tirelessly to install the additional devices in record time.”



The programme of work was managed by a ‘Whole Force’ team comprised of personnel from Defence Equipment & Support, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Aircrew Training Simulation Systems at BAE Systems, the Typhoon Training Facility team and on-site supply chain specialists. This team delivered the project ahead of schedule whilst continuing to deliver Typhoon training output for the majority of the programme.



John Bromehead, General Manager for BAESystems at RAF Lossiemouth said: “The delivery of this programme is a showcase of our whole force commitment to deliver effective and efficient support for our Royal Air Force colleagues. Working together is a key concept of the Typhoon training contract and we continue to deliver effectively as one enterprise.”



