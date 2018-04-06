Greece Intercepts Turkish Drone Over Rhodes: Report

(Source: Kathimerini; posted April 6, 2018)

By Vassilis Nedos

The Greek air force has intercepted a Turkish military drone that violated Greece’s national airspace in the southeastern Aegean, Kathimerini has learned.



The Turkish Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV ANKA) twice entered Greek airspace above the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, at an altitude of 19,000-20,000 feet on Thursday.



The drone was intercepted by Greek F-16 fighter jets that took off from Kasteli air base on Crete.



On Thursday, Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaged in two dogfights over the Aegean, after the Turkish jets violated Greek airspace 16 times in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean.



