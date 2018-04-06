Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 6, 2018)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Hagerstown, Maryland, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $14,029,200 ceiling increase modification (P00010) to previously awarded undefinitized contract action FA8620-16-C-4003 for the Saudi King Air 350 program.



This contract provides for the modification of two King Air 350 extended range aircraft with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/synthetic aperture radar capability, one transportable ground station, one fixed ground station, and one mission system trainer.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to not-to-exceed $85,774,950.



Work will be performed in Hagerstown, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by April 2020. This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,494,750 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

