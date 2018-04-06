Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 6, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been award a $49,534,984 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00015) to previously awarded contract FA3002-13-D-0012 for Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA OEM.



This modification provides for a one-year extension to the period of performance of the existing contract and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $305,000,000.



Work will be performed in Khamis, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 6, 2019. This modification involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $49,534,984 are being obligated at the time of award.



The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.



