Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 6, 2018)

L3 Technologies Inc., Arlington, Texas, is being awarded a $218,060,000 not-to-exceed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of new training systems, as well as hardware and software upgrades and modifications to existing F/A-18C/D/E/F and EA-18G aircrew training systems.



This contract will also support software configuration set upgrades, engineering change proposals, Naval Aviation Simulation Master Plan upgrades and spare parts for hardware deliverables.



Work will be performed in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); and 2018 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,510,620 will be obligated at time of award, $200,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-18-D-0004).



