American Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(Source: GE Aviation; issued April 6, 2018)

EVENDALE, OH --- American Airlines selected GE Aviation’s GEnx-1B engines to power its 47 newly ordered Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The carrier also signed a TrueChoice Overhaul agreement with GE for up to 20 years of maintenance, repair and overhaul for the GEnx-1B engines ordered.



The engine order and TrueChoice agreement is valued at more than $6.5 billion at engine list price and over the life of the Services agreement. The order will increase American Airlines’ GEnx-powered Boeing 787 Dreamliner to 89 aircraft.



“American Airlines helped launch GE’s commercial engine business more than 45 years ago with the CF6 engine,” said Kathy MacKenzie, GEnx general manager at GE Aviation. “This order reaffirms our long-standing successful relationship and demonstrates American’s confidence in the GEnx engine.”



With this order, the GEnx order book rises beyond 2,000 engines sold in less than 15 years since the program was selected to power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, solidifying it as the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history.



With the most advanced technologies and materials, the GEnx has the lowest fuel burn, longest range capable and is the highest reliable engine available on the B787 aircraft. The highest-pressure ratio compressor in commercial service today enables the best fuel efficiency in its thrust class, resulting in the GEnx engine powering the longest B787 routes. The GEnx's innovative lean burning twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today's regulatory limits and enhances durability.



As the world’s first commercial engine with both a carbon fiber composite front fan case and fan blades, the GEnx fan module is lighter in weight, corrosion resistant with less line maintenance and improved reliability and is the quietest engine GE produces. These leading-edge technologies and engine architecture bring high operational reliability and result in a high utilization rate of GEnx-powered B787 aircraft for more flights per year and more revenue for airlines.



GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.



The TrueChoice suite of engine maintenance offerings incorporates an array of GE capabilities and customization across an engine's lifecycle. The TrueChoice Overhaul provides time and material overhauls with tailored workscopes specific to shop visit objectives, economic priorities and ownership horizon for one engine or a fleet. All TrueChoice offerings are underpinned by GE Aviation's data and analytic capabilities and experience to help reduce maintenance burden and service disruptions for customers.





