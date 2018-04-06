American Airlines Signs $12 Billion Order for 47 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 6, 2018)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and American Airlines today announced the world's largest airline will more than double its 787 Dreamliner fleet with a new order for 47 of the super-efficient airplane plus 28 options. The 47 787s are valued at more than $12 billion at list prices and makes American Airlines the largest 787 customer in the Western Hemisphere.



Boeing and American Airlines today announced the world’s largest airline will more than double its 787 Dreamliner fleet with a new order for 47 of the super-efficient airplane plus 28 options. This rendering shows the airplanes in the carrier's livery. (Boeing illustration)



American originally ordered 42 787 Dreamliners and has been using the airplanes' tremendous fuel efficiency and superior passenger amenities to open new routes around the world, including Asia Pacific and Europe, and boost its network efficiency. While American still has more airplanes on the way from its initial order, the airline is buying the additional Dreamliners – 22 787-8s and 25 787-9s – to further modernize and expand its fleet.



"We are extremely honored that American Airlines, is deepening its commitment to the 787 Dreamliner. This new order is a powerful endorsement of the 787 family's unique passenger appeal and unmatched ability to help airlines open new routes and grow profitably," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.



Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines, the Dreamliner family lowers operating costs by more than 20 percent compared to previous airplanes, and nearly 10 percent compared to today's competing jets.



American becomes the latest airline to place a repeat order for the 787 Dreamliner. More than half of the program's 71 customers have done so, which has helped the 787 program achieve more than 1,350 orders to date.



"We are showing again and again that the 787 Dreamliner is the champion in its class. The airplane's tremendous value proposition explains why it has become the fastest selling twin-aisle jet in history," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "And when we match the Dreamliner with Boeing's suite of services, it is a combination that delivers unbeatable value for our customers."



Boeing's Global Services division provides American Airlines with efficiency tools such as Airplane Health Management and Toolbox, which help the airline improve operational performance and improve dispatch reliability.



The 787-8 Dreamliner can fly 242 passengers up to 7,355 nautical miles (13,620 km) in a typical two-class configuration. The 787-9, a stretch of the 787-8, can fly 290 passengers up to 7,635 nautical miles.



About Boeing and American Airlines' history



The relationship between Boeing and American Airlines spans over 80 years. Some of the key shared milestones include:

-- June 1936: American becomes the first to fly the Douglas DC-3 in commercial service

-- January 1959: American uses the Boeing 707 to offer the first coast-to-coast jet service

-- March 1961: American is the first in-service with the Boeing 720B

-- July 1971: The first DC-10 delivery goes to American

-- May 2015: American flies its first revenue flight with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.



