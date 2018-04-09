A New Era in Unmanned Aerocraft Systems Has Started

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries; issued April 9, 2018)

The improved Anka-S unmanned aircraft, which was recently delivered to the Turkish Air Force, carries upgraded sensors and can be controlled via satellite link, allowing it to perform missions beyond the line-of-sight. (SSM photo)

As soon as the acceptance test for the first ANKA-S System, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with satellite control capability, which performs on BLOS day and night autonomous flights and navigation has been successfully completed, two UAV and relevant systems have been delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces.



ANKA-S system, developed in accordance with the International Security Standards with national flight control computer, national aerial vehicle control computer and national IFF safety and operational capabilities by new-generation payload integration and national possibilities, has taken its place in the inventory as one of the competent system's in its class.



TRAININGS ARE SUCCESFULLY COMPLETED



Technical and flight trainings provided for the Air Forces Command which started in October 2017 are successfully completed.



SURGE OF PRIDE BY OUR ENGINEERS AND DOMESTIC COMPANIES



Based on the support provided by the diligent work of our engineers and by the domestic companies, TAI is ambitious in enhancing the success in defence industry of Turkey by bringing together national and indigenous capabilities. TAI, which carries out production and research & development activities, has successfully accomplished the first stages of the most important project of the Turkish Defence Industry - ANKA-S.



CAPABILITIES GAINED WITHIN ANKA-S



ANKA-S is a system for making stronger the Air Forces Command’s strategic power. Six aerial vehicles will be able to be controlled simultaneously through the satellite. Information security and data base security are maximized. Encrypted data transmission is provided for communication systems; IFF and radio communication systems are equipped with hardware crypto. Data records are also protected by crypto.



During the operation it is ready for all kinds of difficulties thanks to dual-redundant automatic take-off and landing system. The aerial vehicle is capable for individual emergency landing due to completely simulated missions. In the case of link loss, it is capable to perform a full autonomous landing on defined places.



Moreover, due to the fully autonomous flight mission and camera-guided features it provides task-oriented flight. Due to the new-generation electro optic / infra-red camera diagnosis follow-up and designation tasks, combat search and rescue mission, air-to-ground / ground-to-ground communication support through radio relay are provided.



-ends-

