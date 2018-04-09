Qatar–Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 9, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Qatar of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) II Guidance Sections for an estimated cost of $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Qatar has requested a possible sale of five thousand (5,000) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) II Guidance Sections. Also included are five thousand (5,000) MK66-4 2.75-inch rocket motors, five thousand (5,000) high explosive warheads for airborne 2.75-inch rockets, inert MK66-4 2.75-inch rocket motors, inert high explosive warhead for airborne 2.75-inch rockets, support equipment, spares, training, publications, engineering technical assistance, program management technical assistance, logistics support services, and other related elements of program support.



The estimated total program value is $300 million.



This proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Qatar is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Persian Gulf region. Our mutual defense interests anchor our relationship and the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) plays a predominant role in Qatar’s defense.



Qatar intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces. This will contribute to Qatar’s military goal by providing additional capability to its new AH-64E aircraft fleet. The APKWS will provide Qatar with a low-cost precision strike capability, decreasing collateral damage and expanding its options for counterterrorism operations. Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor involved in this program is BAE, Nashua, New Hampshire. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require two U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to the State of Qatar for a period of one week to train in assembly and Wing Slot Seal replacement.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



