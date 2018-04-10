China Strongly Opposes Approving License for Taiwan Submarine Plan by US

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 9, 2018)

BEIJING --- China strongly opposed the United States' approving license for Taiwan submarine plan and urged the US to stop all forms of military contact between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms sales to Taiwan, said the Spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense Senior Colonel Wu Qian in a written statement on Monday.



Taiwan’s media said that Taiwan’s so-called "defense ministry" confirmed that the US Department of State had approved the marketing license required for American manufacturers to sell technology to Taiwan that would allow Taiwan for building submarines.



Responding to the issue in a written statement, China's Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian demanded that the United States scrupulously abides by the one-China policy and the principles of three China-US joint communiqués, and stops all forms of military contact between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms sales to Taiwan.



"China firmly opposes the US arms sales to Taiwan, this is clear-cut and consistent. Taiwan is a part of China. One-China principle serves as the political foundation for the China-US ties," Spokesperson Wu Qian said.



“China’s military has the ability and determination to defeat all attempts to separate our country, and will adopt all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” Wu Qian stressed at the end of the statement.



China Rebukes US Arms Sale to Taiwan

(Source: China Daily; issued April 10, 2018)

China said on Monday it opposed the United States selling weapons to Taiwan, after the Trump administration approved the marketing license required for US manufacturers to sell technology to Taiwan that would allow for building submarines.



The Defense Ministry, responding to a journalist's question in an online statement about the issue, demanded that the US "halt all forms of military links between the United States and Taiwan, as well as all forms of weapon sales to Taiwan".



"China's military has the ability and determination to defeat all attempts to separate our country, and it will adopt all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.



Last month, US President Donald Trump signed a bill that encourages visits between the United States and Taiwan at all levels, which China strongly opposed.



According to media reports, new US national security adviser John Bolton is expected to visit Taiwan in June.



In response to Bolton's possible visit, Geng Shuang, spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the one-China policy is the basis for the Sino-US relationship, and China opposes official connections between the US and Taiwan, or the US selling weapons to it.



"That stance has been coherent, clear and firm," he said. "We urge the US to halt any official connections and any move to enhance substantial relations with Taiwan. The US should also cut military connections with Taiwan and stop selling weapons to it so as to avoid damage to the Sino-US relationship and cross-Straits peace and stability."



