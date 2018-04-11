RBS 70 NG Excels at DefExpo

(Source: Saab; issued April 11, 2018)

At this year’s Defexpo India, Saab will display and demonstrate its Very Short-Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) missile system RBS 70 NG. This next generation ground-based air defence (GBAD) system provides a flexible and supremely effective, long-term answer to constantly evolving air defence requirements.



Standing true to its commitment to team up with India for its defence and security requirements and development of indigenous defence industry, Saab will exhibit its RBS 70 NG to the visitors at this year’s Defexpo India.



“We are really looking to forward to bringing the RBS 70 NG to India and Defexpo. It is a completely new system featuring state-of-the-art technology, with a Command Line of Sight guidance technology that is superior to competing fire-and-forget systems. I am sure the visitors at Defexpo will recognise this when visiting our stand for a demonstration,” says Jan Widerström, chairman and Managing Director, Saab India Technologies.



By utilising state-of-the-art components and technology, the RBS 70 NG is unaffected by countermeasures, heat sources and clutter, providing a highly versatile air defence system.



“A homing missile can always be jammed by decoys and flares. With our system, you have control of the missile while it is in the air. The clever parts are on the ground and don’t get destroyed with each firing, so the cost is lower over time. In situations like event protection the system gives you control at all times. If you fire a missile and discover the target is not the enemy, you can abort it,” says Dr Bo Almqvist, Director Strategic Business Project at Saab business area Dynamics.



The RBS 70 NG will be displayed and demonstrated by Saab at Defexpo 2018 in Hall 3, Stand 2.1A





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



Saab’s Giraffe 1X Radar Offers a Man-Portable 75km Detection Range

(Source: Saab; issued April 11, 2018)

Saab’s Giraffe 1X ground-based radar is the ultimate gap filler, providing airspace commanders with the capabilities needed to maintain continuous and accurate air situational awareness.



With a surveillance-on-the-move capability, the awareness stretches even further. Forces will stay safer even when on the move and a situational awareness can be achieved at all times without any deployment time or any person having to be exposed to outside threats during deployment.



For mobile forces out in the battlefield, air situational awareness is critical. The threat can consist of rockets, mortar, unmanned aerial systems, missiles or asymmetric attacks from terrorist groups. Saab’s lightweight, compact Giraffe 1X can be handled by one single operator.



“Our new radar solutions, including Giraffe 1X, use digital technology with flexible software. Software-based solutions are instantly upgradeable and require fewer components, which means the radars can be built smaller and lighter”, says Daniel Forsberg, marketing director India within Saab’s market area Asia Pacific.



Providing reliable protection for the forces and assets is even more important in high-risk situations. This requires a flexible and agile radar which can be located close to the combat area. Saab’s Giraffe 1X is lightweight and designed for easy integration on any type of platform. This means that the complete radar can be transported for example on a pickup truck or a helicopter, or it can be towed on a trailer. Its flexibility and compactness mean Giraffe 1X can be easily relocated even by means of manpower only. For example, from a vehicle to the rooftop of a building, making it ideally suited to the rapidly changing needs of mobile forces.



Giraffe 1X can be operated both remotely and locally, and it can either be installed on a building or mast or integrated into a suitable vehicle. Giraffe 1X is a 3D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, featuring the latest in radar technology, including Gallium Nitride (GaN) circuits.



Giraffe 1X forms part of Saab's Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution – comprising the Giraffe 1X, C2 and RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System (RWS) it enables moving units to identify and counter air threats quickly and effectively.



The MSHORAD solution is designed to complement existing defence by filling the gaps in long-range radar coverage created by terrain obstacles. It acts as a protective shield, scanning the battlefield to find and identify a threat, then coordinating the necessary action to remove the target. As an entire package, MSHORAD provides a solution that increases survivability and supports domain sovereignty in conflict zones.



Saab offers a full range of high-performance radar systems for a multitude of applications and mission types within the naval domain and for weapon locating, air surveillance, and ground-based air defence.



Giraffe 1X is on display at Saab’s stand at Defexpo in Chennai, India 11-14 April 2018. Please visit us in Hall 3, Stand 2.1A.





