58th Combined-Arms Army of the Southern Military District Receives New BMP-3 IFVs

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 9, 2018)

Within the Southern Military District’s Rearmament Programme, the 58th Combined-Arms Army motorised rifle formation stationed in Dagestan has received the first batch of the newest BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles.



Their first combat test is to take place at the Dalny combined-arms training ground in course of control exercises of the winter combat training period.



The BMP-3, unlike its predecessors, received a new chassis, engine, weapon system, hydro-mechanical transmission, and improved protection.



In addition, BMP-3 has water-jet propellers, which are used in crossing water obstacles.



