RUAG Defence Wins Another International Order in Tactical Communications

(Source: RUAG; issued April 10, 2018)

BERNE --- International technology company RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its ARANEA portfolio to a major international customer. The order involves interoperability...



The equipment supplied by RUAG Defence allows IP-based terrestrial communication systems to be established, enabling not only voice but now also data to be transmitted across different systems and networks. The platform, which is part of the ARANEA portfolio, also supports the continuous expansion of secure communication networks, as both applications and services can be hosted and adapted independently of the manufacturer.



RUAG Defence already won an order early in the year to supply NATO task forces with ARANEA equipment. Through the two contracts, RUAG Defence is making a significant contribution towards securing interoperative communication in national and multinational operations



