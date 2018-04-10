Nammo Investing in Indian Head, Boosting Local Economy and Strengthening the US Defense Industrial Base

(Source: Nammo; issued April 10, 2018)

In its 2017 annual report released today, Nammo is confirming that it has received board approval to invest up to $40 million in refurbishing manufacturing facilities at Indian Head, Maryland, as part of a public-private partnership agreement with the U.S. Navy signed in 2017. The investment has the potential to generate a significant number of new high skill local jobs in the Indian Head region and help boost the Maryland economy.



“Through this investment we are following up on our commitment to the US Navy, we are generating new high wage jobs in Maryland and adding to the half a billion dollars that the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head already contributes to the state’s economy,” Pete Sioma, president of Nammo Energetics Indian Head (NEIH), said. “This is good news for workers in both Indian Head and Charles Counties.”



Under the 30-year private-public partnership between NEIH and the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, the company expects to work jointly with the Navy to supply the Pentagon with solid rocket motors, propulsion, tactical warheads and demilitarization services. All branches of the U.S. military will benefit from the effort.



Further, Nammo’s new plant will produce some unique items that are vital to national security. Thus, with the implementation of the Public Private Partnership Agreement with the U.S. Navy, Nammo is set to become an essential component of the U.S. National Technology Industrial Base, all while adding new manufacturing jobs to Maryland.





Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Norway. With 2300 staff spread across more than 30 sites and offices in 14 countries, Nammo is one of the world's leading providers of ammunition, rocket motors and demilitarization services for both military and civilian customers.



