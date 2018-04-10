U.S. Air Force Selects Rockwell Collins for Expanded Avionics Support on KC-135s

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Rockwell Collins has been awarded multiple repair contracts by the U.S. Air Force to support Global Air Traffic Management (GATM) components on the entire KC-135 tanker fleet. These contracts, valued at approximately $27 million over the next five years, will keep the aircraft flying and in compliance with Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) mandates.



“After many years of partnering with the Air Force in developing and delivering our Flight2 capability, we’ll continue to deliver results and work to keep the KC-135 fleet mission ready,” said Thierry Tosi, vice president and general manager, Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins.



The contract expands Rockwell Collins’ existing footprint on the KC-135, which currently provides support for the Flight2™ integrated avionics system and communications equipment on the platform.



The GATM upgrade program was originally awarded to Rockwell Collins by the Air Force in 1999 to replace outdated avionics equipment that wasn’t capable of meeting new CNS/ATM mandates. GATM components included the integration of a new flight management system, new inertial navigation units, military flight planning with tanker-unique patterns, integration to the existing analog autopilot, full CNS/ATM capability for Required Navigation Performance (RNP), Area Navigation (RNAV), Control Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) and Air Operations Center (AOC) functionality.





