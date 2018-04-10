DRDO at Defexpo 2018: Exhibiting the Technology Might

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 10, 2018)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with a saga of achievements in last 60 years would be showcasing its flagship products during the DefExpo India – 2018, being held in Chennai from 11 – 14 April 2018.



An exclusive India Pavilion is being set up for the first time in DefExpo, which will showcase the combined strength of DRDO, Public and Private Sector in defence manufacturing.



DRDO is the largest exhibitor showcasing its innovations in all formats i.e. indoor, outdoor and live demo. DRDO is putting up flagship products and systems in two broad categories, one pertaining to technologies ready for transfer to industries for productionisation and the other pertaining to technologies ready for exports.



DRDO will be participating in the live demo for some of its indigenously designed and developed products, which includes Light Combat Aircraft – Tejas, Main Battle Tank Arjun MK-II, Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle (ARRV), T-72 Trawl, T-72 Bridge Layer Tank, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhaP), Mobile Surveillance System and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).



The outdoor exhibits include Nirbhay Missile System with Launcher, Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle (AUGV), MBT Arjun Mk-I, Astra Missile, Low Level Transportable Radar (LLTR) System, Medium Power Radar (MPR) System, Convoy Jammer, Multipurpose Decontamination System (MPDS), Varunastra - Heavy Weight Anti Submarine Electric Torpedo, Bio-Toilet, etc.



The indoor exhibit area would be having more than 400 exhibits. The exhibits include technologies pertaining to aeronautics, missiles, armaments, combat vehicles, naval systems, electronics, information warfare and life sciences. The pavilion also presents an array of digital experiences including war game simulation zone, augmented reality, virtual reality, physical simulators, etc.



During the event, Transfer of Technology (ToT) of DRDO developed products to Private Industry and DPSU Partners will be done in the presence of Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman on 11 April 2018 at the venue. Some of these include: ASTRA Missile, Varunastra - Heavy weight torpedo, Anti Thermal Anti Laser Grenade, Identification of Friend & Foe (IFF), HUMSA – UG, ABHAY Sonar, etc. A record number of 200 ToTs in the last three years with revenue generation to the tune of Rs 190 crore by DRDO has spurred the growth of defence manufacturing sector, echoing the theme of DefExpo - 2018, ‘India : The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.



A DRDO Press Conference addressed by Chairman DRDO & Secretary, Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher, will be held on 13 April 2018 at the venue.



DRDO’s participation in DefExpo – 2018 is expected to provide a platform for collaboration with industry and open out opportunities for export of defence technologies. DRDO welcomes one and all to its pavilion to get a first-hand account of capabilities of our nation in the area of advanced defence technologies and opportunity to share the pride of the vibrant DRDO community.



