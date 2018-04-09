Defence Forces and Digia Sign a Partnership Agreement

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued April 9, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command and IT service company Digia Finland Oy signed a partnership agreement on system life-cycle services. The aim of the Partnership Agreement is to develop and strengthen the long-term cooperation between the Defence Forces and Digia. The agreement will be in force until further notice.



The Agreement covers maintenance services for the Defence Forces’ command and control systems, training systems and information security systems, including solutions and services for communications encryption.



The parties have cooperated closely since 2003. As a result of this long-term cooperation, Digia as the supplier has developed strong technical competence which will secure domestic security of supply for the Defence Forces’ critical systems also under emergency conditions.



The parties to the agreement will be able to further clarify their roles and to conduct closer cooperation for maintaining and developing current systems. The agreement is a framework agreement which describes the already established business practice and notes that the business relationship meets the defence administration’s criteria for strategic partnership.



It is estimated that the agreement’s annual employment effect will be 5 to 6 person-years. The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command is expected to spend, on an annual basis, between EUR 800 000 and one million on procurement.



