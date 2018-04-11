L&T MBDA Missile Systems Offers World Class Guided Weapon Systems Technology in India

(Source: MBDA; issued April 11, 2018)

The new joint venture company is exhibiting for the first time at India’s DefExpo show this week. (MBDA photo)

CHENNAI, India --- L&T MBDA Missile Systems Limited (L&T MBDA) is leveraging its strong parentage to bring in world class guided weapon systems technology for the Indian Armed Forces under the ‘Make in India’ initiative with a clear objective of indigenously developing, manufacturing and supplying highly advanced missiles and missile systems.



The L&T MBDA JV is exhibiting at the Defexpo 2018 at Chennai in Hall 8, Stand 1.5A.



The joint venture (JV) between Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s multinational engineering conglomerate and MBDA, a world leader in missiles and missile systems, is targeting opportunities under the ‘Buy (Indian – IDDM)’, ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Make’ categories of defence procurement.



Within only one year of its incorporation, the joint venture has already responded to RFI’s by offering the following missile systems to address Indian Armed Forces’ operational requirements:



-- 5th Generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM 5): This is the only 5th generation ATGM missile with substantially advanced features vis-à-vis other 3rd and 4th generation ATGM missiles. The missile is offered under the Buy (Indian – IDDM) procurement category for the Indian Armed Force. ATGM5 is making its public debut at Defexpo 2018, where a model of the missile will be displayed on the L&T MBDA stand and where its operational advantages will be demonstrated using a fully functional simulator.



-- Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) : The JV has offered the latest in surface to air missile technologies under the Buy and Make (Indian) Category for the Naval Surface Platforms requirements of the Indian Navy



-- Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile System: The JV has offered the latest generation anti-ship missile system under the Buy and Make (Indian) Category for the Naval Surface Platforms requirements of the Indian Navy.



The JV is also preparing to participate in various ‘Make’ category projects.



Mr. J. D. Patil, Senior Executive Vice President and Whole-time Director, L&T commented: “Our long-standing commitment to India’s defence program is evident in our approach to offer best in class technology solutions. The L&T-MBDA joint venture has been working proactively to make available advanced missiles and missile systems catering to the needs of the Indian defence forces. We look forward to showcasing some of these offerings at the global defence industry exhibition Defexpo 2018.”



Loïc Piedevache, India Country Head, MBDA, said: “For over 50 successful years our strategy has been one of true partnership with the Indian Armed Forces and Indian industry. The JV offers the Indian Armed Forces the flexibility of choice regarding the timely acquisition of key operational capabilities, coupled with the optimized means of acquiring and mastering the very latest and most advanced guided weapon systems technology currently available anywhere in the world.”



L&T holds 51% and MBDA holds 49% equity in the joint venture company fully complying with India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy norms for a Defence Manufacturing Company. The JV was incorporated on 05th April 2017 as an Indian Company.





Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for over seven decades.



MBDA is the only European group capable of designing and producing missiles and missile systems that correspond to the full range of current and future operational needs of the three armed forces (land, sea and air). With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2017 MBDA achieved revenue of 3.1 billion euros with an order book of 16.8 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems.



