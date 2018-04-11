Rheinmetall Wins Major Order for Artillery and Tank Ammunition

An international customer has contracted with Rheinmetall to supply it with artillery and tank ammunition worth a total of around €380 million; the order intake was booked in Q1 2018. The calibre of the artillery ammunition ordered is 155mm, the tank ammunition, 120mm. The contract is set to run for 42 months.



Ever since the foundation of the company over 125 years ago, Rheinmetall has set the global standard for fire support technology. Moreover, the Düsseldorf-based Group is the world’s foremost maker of smoothbore tank main armament systems.



Just awarded, this order reconfirms Rheinmetall’s leading role in the field of advanced weapon and ammunition systems.



