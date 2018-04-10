SAS Signs Firm Order for 35 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued April 10, 2018)

SAS Group has signed a firm order for 35 A320neo aircraft. SAS will also lease 15 additional A320neos from leasing companies. This important new strategic commitment will result in SAS becoming an all Airbus operator with the fuel-efficient A320 family for its mainline European operations, as well as for its extensive domestic services in Scandinavia.



These new A320neos will join the airline’s existing Airbus fleet of 56 aircraft (eight A340s, eight A330s and 40 A320 Family aircraft). The engine selection will be announced by the airline at a later date. SAS has been an Airbus customer since 1980.



“Just over one year ago, we started to phase into service brand new Airbus A320neos, and since then we have received a very positive response from our customers. I’m therefore delighted that, through this order, we can continue improving and investing in our customer offering, and thereby SAS’s future.



“We are also creating a single-type and more efficient fleet for the first time. Ordering 50 Airbus A320neos gives us access to the market’s most efficient aircraft thereby enabling us to further improve our operational efficiency and to continue to reduce our climate-impacting emissions,” says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO of SAS.



“We are proud with this repeat commitment by SAS. The A320neo will complement SAS’s existing Airbus fleet, with unbeatable fuel efficiency, the lowest operating costs and environmental footprint. It is the perfect choice for SAS, for replacing its older generation aircraft. This means more of SAS’s passengers will keep enjoying the best comfort in the skies,” said Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 6,000 orders received from 99 customers, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent share of the market.



-ends-



