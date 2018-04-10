Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 10, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $24,069,475 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to previously awarded contract FA8625-16-C-6599 to advance the maturity of the air vehicle design beyond the preliminary design level on the VC-25B.



This modification supplements work already taking place under the PAR contract, including the acquisition of two commercial Boeing 747-8 aircraft and VC-25B preliminary design activity.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be complete by December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $20,636,032 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



