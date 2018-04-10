Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 10, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded a $64,063,059 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to restart the Stand-Off Land Attack Missile - Expanded Response production line in support of the government of Saudi Arabia, as well as the redesign of obsolete, nearly obsolete, or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment.



Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (97 percent); and other locations (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $64,063,059 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1057).



