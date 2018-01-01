Russia Has Figured Out How to Jam U.S. Drones In Syria, Officials Say (excerpt)

(Source: NBC News; posted April 10,2018)

By Courtney Kube

WASHINGTON --- The Russian military has been jamming some U.S. military drones operating in the skies over Syria, seriously affecting American military operations, according to four U.S. officials.The Russians began jamming some smaller U.S. drones several weeks ago, the officials said, after a series of suspected chemical weapons attacks on civilians in rebel-held eastern Ghouta. The Russian military was concerned the U.S. military would retaliate for the attacks and began jamming the GPS systems of drones operating in the area, the officials explained.…/…The officials said the equipment being used was developed by the Russian military and is very sophisticated, proving effective even against some encrypted signals and anti-jamming receivers. (end of excerpt)-ends-