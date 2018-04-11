Sensor Specialist Hensoldt Presents Indian Subsidiary at Defexpo

(Source: Hensoldt; issued April 11, 2018)

CHENNAI, India --- At Defexpo India 2018, the leading independent sensor solutions house Hensoldt for the first time presents its newly founded Indian subsidiary Hensoldt Pvt Ltd (Hensoldt India).



The new company, based in Bengaluru, is Hensoldt’s local footprint and gateway to India and its surrounding region. This organization has been setup to increase customer proximity and augment the product and technology cooperation with local public and private companies. Furthermore, the company will act as an innovation hub for new businesses of Hensoldt. At Defexpo, the company is displaying a wide variety of sensor solutions in Hall 1, stand 5.1.2b.



“Hensoldt India is proof of our commitment to India as a defence manufacturing hub”, said Andleeb Shadman, Head of Hensoldt India. ”As a platform-independent sensor solutions provider, we are following a deliberate strategy of cooperation with local industries strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative”.



Hensoldt India is leveraging the Indian start-up ecosystem for the induction of new technologies. Its services include also software and simulation engineering for security and safety businesses, among others solutions to improve railway safety such as driving simulators.



Hensoldt’s portfolio includes various sensor solutions, which, when combined, allow detection capabilities to be improved substantially. It is ranging from latest-generation AESA radars through helicopter and aircraft self-protection suites to helicopter pilot assistance systems and night vision devices.



The most prominent air and space platforms equipped with Hensoldt products include the F-16, Eurofighter, Gripen and Rafale combat aircraft, the Tandem-X and EDRS-A satellites as well as helicopters of various types. Furthermore, the company provides mission-critical equipment for the Puma and Leopard armoured vehicles, the US Navy’s littoral combat ships of the “Freedom” class, and the German Navy’s K130 corvettes.



