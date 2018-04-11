MTU Maintenance Canada Signs CF6-50 and Accessory Repair Contract with Lockheed Martin

(Source: MTU Aero Engines; issued April 11, 2018)

VANCOUVER --- MTU Maintenance Canada and Lockheed Martin have signed two contracts covering the maintenance, repair and overhaul of CF6-50C2 engines as well as accessory repair for the engines. Combined, the contracts have a value of around 135 million U.S. Dollars. These contracts support Lockheed Martin in their maintenance program for KC-10 Extender refuelling tanker aircraft program on behalf of the U.S. Air Force (USAF).



MTU Maintenance Canada is the MTU Maintenance group’s center of excellence for engine MRO in military applications in North America. “We are delighted to have signed these agreements with Lockheed Martin and hope this is the start of excellent, long-term cooperation,” said Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer and Member of the Executive Board at MTU Aero Engines. “Our location in Vancouver has extensive experience and a great track record in supporting military programs.” Jack Turnbill, President Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Services adds: “We are confident that MTU Maintenance Canada will be an invaluable partner to us in this program and look forward to great cooperation in the coming months and years.”



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, United States, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide. The company is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



MTU Maintenance Canada employs a highly skilled team of around 400 employees located at Vancouver airport (YVR). A 130,000 square foot facility, complete with full test cell capacity, services military and commercial customers in V2500, CF6 and CFM56 engine programs. As a center of excellence for the MTU group, MTU Maintenance Canada also specializes in accessories repair, providing LRU management for a wide range of engine types, such as GE90.





MTU Aero Engines AG is Germany’s leading engine manufacturer, with core competencies in low-pressure turbines, high-pressure compressors, turbine center frames, manufacturing processes and repair techniques. MTU is one of the world’s top 5 providers of maintenance services for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. These activities are combined under the roof of MTU Maintenance.



