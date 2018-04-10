State Armaments Programme for 2018-2027 Not to Entail Increase in Military Budget Expenditures

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 10, 2018)

The new State Armaments Programme for 2018-2027 is planned in a way that entails no increase in the defence expenditures.



The 2018-2027 SAP is designed in such a way that the costs of developing the new samples of armaments, military and special equipment, their adoption, serial production, deliveries to the troops are clearly synchronized.



This means that by the time the equipment arrives, the whole local-level infrastructure must be ready for its storage, maintenance, including the personnel, which are to directly use it in the course of combat duty.



