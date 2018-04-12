Saab Presents Gripen E Simulator with Wide Area Display

Measuring 19 x 8 inches, the Gripen E’s WAD panoramic display is just one inch smaller than the F-35’s (20 x 8 inches). It was developed by the Brazilian company AEL Sistemas as a part of the Brazilian Gripen technology transfer agreement. (Saab photo)

Saab will be attending the Defexpo exhibition in India, 11-14 April 2018. On the show for the first time is a Gripen E simulator equipped with a Wide Area Display (WAD).



The Wide Area Display in Gripen E is a panoramic high-resolution screen (19 x 8 in) that allows a redundant and intelligent presentation of information across its entire length, with the capacity to receive inputs from multitask keys, the touchscreen or external interfaces. Using data fusion, it provides the pilot with the information needed and is the main source of flight and mission information in the cockpit.



Situational awareness is a key factor in winning the modern battlespace. Thanks to its advanced human-machine collaboration, Gripen E shares and displays the right tactical information to the pilots at the right moment. The information is presented in easily interpretable, information-centric icons on a large wide area display touchscreen, enabling fully-configurable information presentation – and the potential for reconfiguration mid-mission – by the press of a button.



“The sensor and weapon ranges are getting longer so the modern battlespace covers bigger areas. To be able to cover that area in your tactical display you have to zoom out. It is a challenge to both get an overview of the battlespace and also get the level of detail that you need. WAD gives you that possibility,” says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.



The WAD is developed by the Brazilian-based company AEL Sistemas as a part of the Brazilian Gripen technology transfer agreement.



Using the state-of-the-art technology, Gripen E is designed to meet the demands of existing and future threats, while simultaneously meeting strict requirements for flight safety, reliability, training efficiency and low operating costs. The future battlespace will be very demanding.



Fighter aircraft will need to analyse and handle high volumes of data, supporting the pilot’s ability to select, launch and guide weapons in perfect coordination with other team members – well before the adversary. This is where Gripen E dominates. A key differentiator for Gripen E is its availability and adaptability. The aircraft has the lowest Life Cycle Cost and small logistic footprint.





