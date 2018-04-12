SAS Orders A330-300 to Further Standardize Its Future Long-Haul Fleet

(Source: Airbus; issued April 12, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- SAS selected the A330-300 to further standardize its long-haul fleet. One new A330-300 equipped with RR Trent 772B engines will join the Scandinavian carrier’s network in the second Quarter 2019. SAS has been an Airbus customer since 1980 with an Airbus fleet of 57 aircraft (eight A340s, eight A330s and 41 A320 Family aircraft) to date.



“We are thankful that SAS has selected the Airbus Family for the second time this week. This further commitment by SAS to the A330 demonstrates the unmatched operating economics and operational versatility of this aircraft,” said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with SAS.”



The A330 is one of the world’s most efficient and versatile widebody aircraft with best in class economics making it the benchmark for the growing low cost long-haul operations business model worldwide. To date the A330 Family has attracted over 1,700 orders, making it the world’s best-selling wide-body aircraft in its category.



More than 1,350 A330 Family aircraft are currently flying today with more than 110 operators worldwide. With an operational reliability of 99.4 percent and various product enhancements, the A330 Family is the most cost-efficient and capable widebody aircraft to date.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated reported revenues of € 67 billion – or € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 - and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide



