Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 11, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been awarded a $209,703,172 modification (P00417) to previously awarded contract FA8625-12-C-6598 for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM) equipment and support.



This modification provides for LAIRCM equipment and support in the calendar year 2018 base hardware buy, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,575,087,096.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2020.



This contract involves foreign military sales LAIRCM acquisitions to South Korea (3 percent).



Fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018 aircraft procurement; National Guard; Navy; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $209,703,172 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



