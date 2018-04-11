Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 11, 2018)

-- Innovative Automation Technologies LLC, Gainesville, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0191);

-- Aerovironment Inc., Monrovia, California (W911QY-18-D-0192);

-- Altavian Inc., Gainesville, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0193);

-- GECO Inc., Mesa, Arizona (W911QY-18-D-0194);

-- Strata-G Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911QY-18-D-0195);

-- Blackbar Engineering LLC, Tucson, Arizona (W911QY-18-D-0196); and

-- EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0197)



will compete for each order of the $248,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for long-range reconnaissance surveillance and medium-range mobile unmanned aircraft systems; a tactical open government-owned architecture controller; and spare and repair parts.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

