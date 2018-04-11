Russia and India Finalized Ka-226T Configuration

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued April 11, 2018)

CHENNAI, India --- The Indian side approved the technical configuration of the light utility Ka-226T helicopter developed by Russian Helicopters Holding Company to be assembled by Joint Venture Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited in India.



The project on the delivery of 200 Ka-226T units and establishment of Ka-226T serial production in India is being implemented under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016.



In May 2017, the joint venture was registered in India to perform the helicopter assembly with the subsequent localization of production. As of date, the Indian Ministry of Defense approved the payment of JV charter capital. Moreover, the MoD identified the production site, the JV shall be situated in the vicinity of Tumkur, near Bangalore.



“Approval of helicopter configuration to be delivered and assembled in India means that the technical aspects of the project have been finalized. We and our Indian partners shall commence the preparation of contractual documents in the near future”, said Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



Light utility Ka-226T helicopter features coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 tons and is capable of transporting up to 1 ton of payload. It can be equipped with a transport cabin, which allows transporting up to 6 people, or modules fitted with special equipment.



Improved flight performance of Ka-226T helicopter, environmental friendliness, cost effectiveness, state-of-the-art avionics suite and additional flight safety solutions make this helicopter one of the best in its class.



(ends)



Russian Helicopters Developed A Training Program for the Indian Pilots of Ka-226T

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued April 11, 2018)

CHENNAI, India --- Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has developed a training program for the Indian pilots and technical specialists within the framework of Russian and Indian project for the supply and localization of Ka-226T helicopter production in India.



In accordance with this program it is planned to put into operation five simulators for Ka-226T pilot training. One of them will be set at the facilities of Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAP), where 60 Ka-226T helicopters will be produced for India. Another four simulators will be delivered to the Indian Side and will be placed at the facilities of the Air Force and Army.



"Training of foreign specialists is one of the most important stages of implementation of the Russian and Indian Ka-226T project, as we have to ensure not only the supply of helicopters, but also their high-quality and professional maintenance and operation. For this purpose, we have already prepared and sent to our partners a training program that outlines all the areas of training of the Indian specialists," - noted Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



Moreover, all the specialists of U-UAP engaged in the Russian and Indian Ka-226T project will undergo English language courses with in-depth study of technical vocabulary for successful interaction with Indian specialists.



-ends-

