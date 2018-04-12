Ukroboronprom is Ready to Provide Maintenance of Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya

(Source: Ukrobornprom; issued April 12, 2018)

On April 12, 2018, Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" met with the Chief of Naval Staff of the Republic of India Admiral Sunil Lanba within the framework of DefExpo-2018.



The parties discussed further participation of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in modernization and development of Indian Navy: continued delivery and joint production of gas turbine engines, maintenance of aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya – built by specialists of Mykolaiv shipbuilding plant – by Ukrainian specialists.



Pavlo Bukin emphasized the interest of Ukraine in joint production of ship and coastal radar systems, sea buoys, supplies of spare parts for Indian ships and submarines. The Chief of Naval Staff of the Republic of India expressed support and interest in cooperating with Ukrainian enterprises in a number of existing projects.



Additional information:



The DefExpo-2018 has been held in India since 2000, every two years, with the support of the Ministry of Defense of India. Leading defense companies represent their products here. Armored vehicles, rocket-artillery weapons, air defense equipment, naval equipment, communications and electronic warfare equipment, unmanned systems are displayed in the framework of DefExpo.



