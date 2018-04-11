Pavlo Bukin: for 3 Years Export of Ukrainian Military Products to India Amounted to About $ 400 MLN

India is an important strategic partner for Ukraine. For three years, export of Ukrainian military products to India amounted to about $ 400 million: “Zorya-Mashproekt” exported gas turbines for combat ships of the Naval Forces worth $ 200 million. This was stated by Pavlo Bukin in his interview for Defence world.



“We consider providing repair services and modernization of aircraft fleet, joint development of aviation equipment, promotion of Ukrainian high-precision weapons, joint projects in the field of communications to be prospective directions in the MTC with India,” said Pavlo Bukin.



According to him, UKROBORONPROM enterprises are actively cooperating with the Indian side in the market of weapons and military equipment. “During 2017, only “Spetstechnoexport” signed contracts for a total amount of more than $ 35 million. STE annually supplies $ 65 million worth of products to India "- said Pavlo Bukin.



SC "Ukroboronprom" Takes Part in the 10th International Exhibition Defexpo India 2018

SC "UkrOboronProm"(UOP) – together with UOP SE "SpetsTechnoExport" – participates in the 10th Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition Defexpo India 2018″, opened on April 11 in Chennai (India )



Specimens and models of aircraft, naval, armored and land military equipment are represented at UOP booth.



The Ukrainian exposition is represented by models of armored vehicles, in particular BTR-3E1, the combat modules "Shkval", "Castet", "Stylet". Air-to-air missiles, aircraft and helicopters protection systems ADROS, anti-tank missiles "Kombat" by SJSHC "Artem" are also represented.



Anti-tank missile system "Corsar", dummy models of armored vehicles "KrAZ" ("HULK", "FIONA"), 3D radar systems, the active protection system "Zaslon", an updated version of the assault rifle "Malyuk" are displayed to the visitors. During the exhibition, a number of talks between the representatives of the State Concern with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces of India and other countries, private companies are planned.



The DefExpo-2018 has been held in India since 2000, every two years, with the support of the Ministry of Defense of India. Leading defense companies represent their products here. Armored vehicles, rocket-artillery weapons, air defense equipment, naval equipment, communications and electronic warfare equipment, unmanned systems are displayed in the framework of DefExpo.



