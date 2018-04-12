Premier Explosives Ltd (PEL) and Nexter Cooperate for the Manufacture of Bi-Modular Charge Systems in India

(Source: Nexter; issued April 12, 2018)

CHENNAI, India --- The Indian company PEL, active in the field of explosives and solid propellants, and the French defense company Nexter, specialized in land systems and ammunition have decided to tie-up for manufacturing Bi-Modular Charge Systems (BMCS) in order to respond to the needs of the Indian Ministry of Defense.



The partners decided to answer to the BMCS RFP relative to a 10-year contract by manufacturing in India, combining the experience of Nexter with the pyrotechnics knowledge of PEL. The proposed product, which is the key of artillery propulsion, is 100% designed within Nexter Group in accordance with the Indian technical requirements.



Through a long-term partnership, PEL and Nexter are willing to build up one of the first Indian private manufacturer of ammunition. This project responds to the Indian government objective to develop a private robust source of ammunition.



Nexter, the leading French land defense company and third European player in the ammunition sector, is part of the KNDS Group. The scope of its business includes the supply of weapon systems and ammunition for air and naval forces. Nexter's 2016 turnover amounted to €866 million, of which 19% is allocated to Research and Development activities.



