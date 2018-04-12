Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 12, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $13,920,004 fixed-price incentive modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract FA8682-17-C-0037 for Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) Lot 1 production.



This modification provides for four LRASM missiles.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement funds in the amount of $13,920,004 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

