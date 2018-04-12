Boeing Partners with HAL and Mahindra for F/A-18 Super Hornet 'Make in India'

(Source: Boeing CO.; issued April 12, 2018)

CHENNAI, India --- Boeing today announced a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India for its armed forces and pursuing the joint development of future technologies. The partnership will transform India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem, further building on its ‘Make in India’ success.



"Boeing is excited to team up with India’s only company that manufactures combat fighters, HAL, and India's only company that manufactures utility and surveillance aircrafts, Mahindra. This partnership brings the best of Indian public and private enterprises together in partnership with the world's largest aerospace company, Boeing, to accelerate a contemporary 21st century ecosystem for aerospace & defence manufacturing in India," said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India.



"Our partnership with HAL and Mahindra will enable us to optimize the full potential of India's public and private sector to deliver next-generation F/A-18 fighter capabilities. Together we can deliver an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India, while adding growth momentum to the Indian aerospace ecosystem with manufacturing, skill development, innovation and engineering and job creation."



"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has always been at the forefront of development in India’s aerospace sector," said T Suvarna Raju, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. "This partnership with Boeing and Mahindra Defence Systems will create an opportunity to develop capabilities of the aerospace industry and strengthen indigenous platforms in India thereby contributing to the Make-in-India activities."



Future production with Indian partners will involve maximizing indigenous content and producing the F/A-18 in India for its armed forces to create a 21st century aerospace ecosystem.



"We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with Boeing and HAL will provide for us to contribute further to ‘Make in India’ for defence," said S. P. Shukla, Group President, Aerospace & Defence, Mahindra Group, and Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems. "As one of the largest private sector defence companies, we look forward to supporting the modernization effort of our armed forces and achieving economies of scale in the aerospace and defence sector."



The Super Hornet Make in India proposal is to build an entirely new and state-of-the-art production facility that can be utilized for other programs like India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.



This partnership is intended to bring Boeing, HAL and MDS’ global scale and supply chain, its best-in-industry precision manufacturing processes, as well as the unrivaled experience designing and optimizing aerospace production facilities to both expand India’s aerospace ecosystem and help realize the Make in India vision.



The plan addresses the infrastructure, personnel training, and operational tools and techniques required to produce a next gen fighter aircraft right here in India. In addition, Boeing will work closely with India industry to ensure they have the very latest technologies, applying lessons learned from the current Super Hornet production line.



As the most advanced and least expensive aircraft per flight hour of its kind, the F/A-18 Super Hornet will deliver on India’s need for a carrier and land based multi-role fighter. The Super Hornet does not only have a low acquisition cost, but it costs less per flight hour to operate than any other tactical aircraft in U.S. forces inventory. And with a plan for constant innovation, the F/A-18 Super Hornet will outpace threats, bolster defence capabilities and make India stronger for decades to come.



The F/A-18 Super Hornet has a long life ahead, with the US Navy making significant investments in the latest evolution, the Block III. Key features of the U.S. Navy Block III Super Hornet include enhanced network capability, longer range and low-drag with conformal fuel tanks, long-range detection with Infrared Search & Track, enhanced situational awareness with a new Advanced Cockpit System, improved signature reduction and a 9,000+ hour life.





Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defence, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with over 160 partners in India, and annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion. Boeing currently employs 1600 people in India, and more than 7000 people work with its supply chain partners.



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has been India’s primary aerospace manufacturer for the past 70 years. With a turnover of US$2.7 billion, HAL is one of the biggest suppliers to the Indian armed forces, with over 14 joint ventures. Its long history of manufacturing aircraft, engines, avionics and components for India’s space program is proof of its capabilities in aerospace manufacturing and systems integration. With various establishments in Bangalore, Nasik, Hyderabad and Kanpur, HAL has been actively investing in R&D and manufacturing and this effort has led to the LCA Tejas, India’s homegrown multi-role fighter. These strengths will add significantly to our F/A-18 Super Hornet Make in India proposal. Today, HAL already manufactures components for Boeing’s commercial and defence platforms, including for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.





Mahindra Defence has companies engaged in catering to needs of all three wings of Defence forces –Army, Airforce and Navy. Their product range includes armoured vehicles, underwater warfare equipment, radars and surveillance equipment’s etc. Through their Land Systems units in India and UAE they have been supplying customized armoured vehicles to the Indian Army and Para Military Forces and overseas customers. Naval Systems unit based in Pune has been supplying Decoy launcher & Torpedo launchers, large composite structures for defence applications to the Indian Navy. They are also engaged in Defence Electronics through Telephonics JV.



-ends-

