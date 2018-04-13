Patria to Deliver Bridge-Laying Equipment to the Finnish Defence Forces

(Source: Patria; issued April 13, 2018)

The Finnish Minister of Defence has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command to sign an agreement on bridge-laying equipment systems with Patria. The Defence Forces will get four new Leopard 2L bridge tanks with ability to handle Leguan bridges of different lengths.



Bridge-laying systems are to be built on the Leopard 2A4 platforms purchased earlier. Simultaneously, bridge-laying ability of different length bridges will be provided for the earlier purchased six Leopard 2L bridge tanks and nine SISU E15TP-L bridge vehicles.



Patria carried out a bridge system project in 2004 – 2008 and delivered six bridge-laying tanks and nine bridge-laying vehicles. This authorisation will increase the amount of those tanks and update the current equipment.



The purchase total value is some EUR 28,6 million and its employment effect with options in Finland is some 55 person-years of which Patria’s employment effect is some 35 person-years.



The deliveries of new tanks and modifications of the earlier purchased bridge-laying tanks and SISU E15TP-L vehicles will take place in 2019 - 2021.



