Defence Minister of India Confirms Strategic Co-Operation with Ukraine in the Framework of “Make in India”

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 13, 2018)

On April 13, in the framework of Defexpo-2018, the meeting between the First Deputy to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleg Hladkovskiy and the Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, was held. The issue of Ukraine’s participation in the defense industry development program “Make in India” was discussed.



The Defence Minister confirmed the interest of her country in strategic cooperation with Ukrainian MIC. Nirmala Sitharaman noted that she is familiar with the process of integrating innovations and capabilities of Ukrainian defense industry within the framework of “Make in India”.



Oleg Hladkovskiy emphasized that the key areas of this cooperation are naval, air force and armored vehicles.



"We are talking about the supply of Ukrainian gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy. We offer projects for the comprehensive modernization of T-72 and BMP-2 tanks, active protection system "Zaslon", and manufacture of engines for Indian tanks," he emphasized.



Hladkovskiy mentioned that Ukraine considers India a strategic partner of Ukraine in the MTC.



"We have an extremely high potential for developing relations. We are interested in bilateral large-scale long-term projects, technology transfer, and joint ventures in all MTC areas," he emphasized during the meeting.



-ends-

