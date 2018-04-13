HSTCSG Kicks Off 2018 Deployment with Live Fire Exercise

(Source: US Navy; issued April 13, 2018)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) launches a Standard Missile (SM-2) during a missile exercise part of a scheduled deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (USN photo)

ATLANTIC OCEAN --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), conducted a live-fire missile exercise (MISSLEX), April 13.



During the evolution, the ships successfully executed a variety of scenarios simulating a complex warfighting environment, including the shoot-down of advanced high-speed targets.



"Beginning our deployment to the 6th Fleet area of responsibility with this complex exercise demonstrates that our weapons systems work, our Sailors know how to employ them, and most significantly, that our strike group is ready to take on any missions we are called upon to perform," said Rear Adm. Gene Black, HSTCSG commander.



The techniques and weapons systems tested during this evolution represent HSTCSG's capability to protect itself against a wide variety of modern air and missile threats.



Strike group ships conducted a number of drills and rehearsals prior to this event, including an integrated live-fire exercise during the strike group's Group Sail in November. Each time, learning points were debriefed and lessons were incorporated to ensure the Combat Operations team was building expertise.



"Our surface ships face many threats, and our ability to provide combat power requires us to operate our weapons systems proficiently and promptly," continued Black. "Each ship in our strike group brings formidable capabilities as a standalone combat force -- but by integrating these assets as a carrier strike group, our power projection capability is unmatched."



The HSTCSG deployed April 11 as part of an ongoing rotation of U.S. forces supporting maritime security operations in international waters around the globe. Additionally, HSTCSG units will work alongside allied and partner maritime forces, focusing on theater security cooperation efforts, which help to further regional stability.



With aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman as the flagship, deploying HST CSG strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group Eight (CSG 8), Destroyer Squadron Two Eight (DESRON 28) and Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1); as well as Sachsen-class German frigate FGS Hessen (F 221).



-ends-

