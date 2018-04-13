Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 13, 2018)

-- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling not to exceed $277,093,609 for processor capacity services for the chipset set Itanium.

The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years.

The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $660,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. (HC102818D0043).



-- URS Federal Services, an AECOM Co., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling not to exceed $143,992,047 for processor capacity services for the chipset set Z-series.

The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years.

The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $355,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. (HC102818D0042).



-- ViON Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed–price-contract with a ceiling not to exceed $170,898,036 for processor capacity services for the chipset set System P.

The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years.

The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $255,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. (HC102818D0044)





Performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) or DISA approved locations worldwide where DISA may acquire an operational responsibility.

Proposals were solicited via the FedBizOpps for solicitation HC102817R0014, and three proposals were received.

The period of performance is April 13, 2018, through April 12, 2023; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end April 12, 2028.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Field Office, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

