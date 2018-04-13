Boeing Statement on Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package C Engine Issue

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 13, 2018)

We are aware that Rolls-Royce made a financial disclosure today in connection with increased inspections of the Trent 1000 Package C engine.



About 25 percent of the 787 Dreamliner fleet is powered by this Rolls-Royce engine variant. This issue does not affect current production 787s, the Trent 1000 Package B, Trent 1000 TEN or GEnx-1B engines.



An existing EASA Airworthiness Directive for the Package C engine requires inspections of an intermediate pressure compressor blade at certain flight cycles. If a durability issue is found, the blade will be replaced. This is a known issue and we will continue to work with Rolls-Royce, our customers and the regulators to fully resolve it. Boeing is deploying support teams to mitigate service disruption.



Safety is our highest priority. The 787 has safely flown more than 3.2 billion miles since entering commercial service in 2011.



