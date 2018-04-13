UK Was the One to Put the Brakes On Drone Demo Project, Industry Says (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted April 13, 2018)

By: Pierre Tran

PARIS --- British and French industry were disappointed after their offer to build a technology demonstrator for a combat drone was put on hold, mainly by the U.K., Eric Trappier, chairman of the Gifas trade body, said April 12.“It’s true we were slightly disappointed, with our friend BAE, on the British issue,” he told a news conference on the 2017 results of Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales, or Gifas. The deal to build a demonstrator would have been worth €2 billion (U.S. $2.5 billion).The companies had hoped the Anglo-French summit in January would given the green light, but due to “mainly British reasons,” there was no announcement of a program launch, he said. “We are waiting for an authorization,” he said.“The British looked at their accounts,” he said. “They have not managed to find the money, or they have other priorities, or they are thinking of other things. The reality is it is not resolved,” he added.BAE Systems and Dassault Aviation are industrial partners on an Anglo-French project for a Future Air Combat Air System Demonstration Program (FCAS DP), teamed with Rolls-Royce and Leonardo on the British side, and Safran and Thales on the French side. (end of excerpt)-ends-