Pontifications: Shooting Yourself In Your Feet (excerpt)

(Source: Leeham News; posted April 16, 2018)

By Scott Hamilton

Airbus’ new top sales chief, Eric Schulz, was candid about losing American and Hawaiian airlines wide-body orders, according to a report from Flightglobal from the Airbus annual meeting.In reference to Hawaiian’s switch of an A330-800 order to the 787-9, he admits: “Maybe we did not see the danger coming…we may have made the conclusion a bit too early that the best solution was to stick with us – which I think it was,” Flightglobal wrote.American’s loss, Schulz told Flightglobal, was for a different reason: American was “already very heavily engaged” with the 787, adding: “I knew exactly where our competitors had to go in terms of pricing. I’m certain American did a good deal.”I thought American and Hawaiian were predictable outcomes. But Airbus’ problem went beyond not seeing the “danger.”Airbus shot itself in its own feet with the A330-800 and before that, the A350-800.You never see Boeing doing this. Even when the market is clear it doesn’t want the airplanes (737-7, 737-9, 747-8), Boeing’s disciplined messaging nevertheless touts these as the best thing since sliced bread.When you diss your own product and cast doubts on whether you’re going to build it, of course why would anyone buy it?Airbus launched the A330-800 and then proceeded to tell the market it wasn’t sure it wanted to build the airplane after all.-ends-