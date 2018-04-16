Ukroboronprom Represents Ukraine at Defense Services Asia-2018 in Malaysia

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 16, 2018)

The SC “UkrOboronProm” and UOP SC “Ukrspecexport” are taking part in the International Exhibition "Defense Services Asia" (DSA) – one of the largest forums of arms and military equipment in Asia.



Ground force weapons, air defense, electronic warfare and communications, aviation technology, coastal weapons, armored vehicles and artillery systems, naval equipment and armaments will be represented at DSA.



The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Pavlo Bukin, Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm". Four authorized exporters, five UOP enterprises-participants, most notably: SE “Kyiv Armored Plant,” State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”, SE “Malyshev Plant”, State Enterprise “Izyum Instrument-Making Plant”, etc. will take part in the exhibition.



The full-scale model of the anti-tank complex “SKIF” (SKDB "Luch"), as well as the models of BTR-4, BTR-3E1 with combat module "Shturm", the armored vehicle "KOZAK-2M", missiles R-27ER and P -27ET, 3-D radar type 36D6M, engine 6TD will be represented in the framework of DSA.



7.62mm sniper rifle UBR-008, 7.62mm sniper rifle UAR-10, 5.56mm, UAR-15 assault rifle will be represented at the UOP booth.





The International Exhibition Defense Services Asia (DSA) is one of Asia's largest armaments and military forums. DSA is held under the auspices of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense. This year, Defense Services Asia 2018 takes place in Kuala Lumpur from April 16 to April 19.



