FNSS Once Again Demonstrates its Global Significance Among the Defence Industry at DSA 2018

(Source: FNSS; issued April 16, 2018)

DSA 2018, held 16th – 19th of April in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, stands out as one of the most significant defence industry exhibitions in Southeast Asia.



This year FNSS is showcasing the new PARS 6x6 Scout Vehicle in its stand in HALL 1. The AV-8 Gempita, based on PARS technology will be waiting for its visitors at DEFTECH’s stand also located in HALL 1. FNSS is the main systems integrator and technology provider for DEFTECH’s AV-8 8x8 Armored Wheeled Vehicle Program.



As a globally trusted Turkish company with a highly active presence in the Southeast Asian region, FNSS continues to add value to its users with tailor-made solutions.



