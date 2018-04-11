Rostec to Demonstrate Pantsir-ME Naval System Abroad for the First Time

(Source: Rostec; issued April 11, 2018)

The Rostec State Corporation will demonstrate the newest items of Russian weapons at the 10th Land, Naval & Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition Defexpo India-2018 being held from 11 to 14 April in Chennai, India. Pantsir-ME naval anti-missile and anti-aircraft weapons system will be presented abroad for the first time ever.



Pantsir-ME naval anti-missile and anti-aircraft weapons system ensures maximum protection of a ship against almost any existing and potential air threats. This is the only system in the world with a turret mount combining powerful artillery and multi-mode missile munitions and an integrated radar/optical control system.



"We have already appraised the export potential of this air defence asset during the defence and maritime exhibition in Saint Petersburg last summer. The system riveted heightened attention of various specialists from naval powers, including NATO members. Pantsir-ME has no counterparts in the world, and they will hardly emerge in the nearest future," said Sergey Abramov, Industrial Director of the Armament Cluster of Rostec.



Pantsir-ME protects ships within a radius of 20 kilometres (height of the air defence dome is 15 kilometres) against all existing air threats: winged missiles, supersonic anti-ship missiles, air bombs and unmanned aerial vehicles. The system allows to break up raids and attacks from different directions, while simultaneously attacking four targets within a 90 degrees' sector. The blind spot of Pantsir-ME is almost zero, and the system is capable of "seeing" the targets in details, including parachutes.



-ends-

